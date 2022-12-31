International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Trading 0.6% Higher

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.23 and last traded at $8.15. 28,585 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 23,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

International General Insurance Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $394.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66.

International General Insurance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in International General Insurance by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,660,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,688,000 after acquiring an additional 209,744 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in International General Insurance by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,044,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in International General Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It underwrites a diversified portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, marine, contingency, and treaty reinsurance.

