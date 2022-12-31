International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Trading 0.6% Higher

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.23 and last traded at $8.15. 28,585 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 23,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.
International General Insurance Trading Down 1.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $394.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66.
International General Insurance Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.86%.
International General Insurance Company Profile
International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It underwrites a diversified portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, marine, contingency, and treaty reinsurance.
