Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.04 and last traded at $49.00. 3,326 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 2,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Intertek Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.00.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Stories

