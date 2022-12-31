Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 7,164 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 13,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Silver Elephant Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40.

About Silver Elephant Mining

(Get Rating)

Silver Elephant Mining Corp., a mineral exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. The company explores for gold, nickel, silver, lead, zinc, iron, vanadium, titanium, and coal. Its flagship project is the Pulacayo project, including seven mining areas covering an area of approximately 3,560 hectares of contiguous areas located in Quijarro province, Bolivia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Elephant Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Elephant Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.