Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 16,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 34,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Greenland Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $27.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenland Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Greenland Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

