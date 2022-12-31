Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.05 and last traded at $38.05. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.94.

ASGTF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average is $37.06.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

