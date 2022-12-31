Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Shares Down 2.6%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.45. 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

