Verasity Market Cap Reaches $23.07 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Verasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $23.07 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006021 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001041 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00010665 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000123 BTC.

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

