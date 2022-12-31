Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Rating) fell 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.04 and last traded at $42.04. 135 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.69.
Fraport Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59.
Fraport Company Profile
Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.
