Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Trading Down 3.1%

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.17. 37,769 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 101,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Lyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.87% and a negative return on equity of 77.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyra Therapeutics

About Lyra Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 394.9% in the second quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 2,576,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,556,000 after buying an additional 2,055,652 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $13,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 17.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 790,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 114,951 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 84.9% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 119,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 55,062 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 12.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

