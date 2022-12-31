Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Trading Down 3.1%

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.17. 37,769 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 101,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.
Lyra Therapeutics Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96.
Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.87% and a negative return on equity of 77.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.
Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.
