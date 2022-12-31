SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.15

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the energy company on Monday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.

SM Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 41.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. SM Energy has a payout ratio of 6.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SM Energy to earn $8.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM Energy stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. SM Energy has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $54.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 4.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. SM Energy had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 36.09%. The company had revenue of $835.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $954,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,983.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter valued at $291,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter valued at $302,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 41.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

