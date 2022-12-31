BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of LEO opened at $6.11 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 343.1% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 508,852 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 765.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 488,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 431,885 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 99.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 225,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 112,170 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the first quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 10.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 39,537 shares in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

