AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Lifted to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AZEK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AZEK from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley decreased their price target on AZEK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on AZEK from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AZEK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on AZEK from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.91. AZEK has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $304.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.91 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in AZEK by 176.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AZEK by 278.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AZEK during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in AZEK by 1,441.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AZEK during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.