Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 35.3% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 145,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 4.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 351,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 36.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $45.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.68.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

