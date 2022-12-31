NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 461 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CDW by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of CDW by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CDW by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.57.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $178.58 on Friday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 121.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. On average, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

