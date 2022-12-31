NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $87,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in KLA by 34.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,699,000 after buying an additional 1,579,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in KLA by 1,128.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,777,000 after buying an additional 1,430,140 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in KLA by 26.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,425,000 after buying an additional 543,345 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in KLA by 128.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 921,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,296,000 after buying an additional 517,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KLA by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,245,843,000 after buying an additional 274,070 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.28.

KLA Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of KLAC opened at $377.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $366.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.