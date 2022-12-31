NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $87,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in KLA by 34.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,699,000 after buying an additional 1,579,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in KLA by 1,128.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,777,000 after buying an additional 1,430,140 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in KLA by 26.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,425,000 after buying an additional 543,345 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in KLA by 128.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 921,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,296,000 after buying an additional 517,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KLA by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,245,843,000 after buying an additional 274,070 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.28.
KLA Stock Down 0.7 %
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KLA Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.49%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
About KLA
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KLA (KLAC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.