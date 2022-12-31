Rothschild Investment Corp IL Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 164.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 89.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $126.86 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.52.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

