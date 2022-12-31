McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 34.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of McKesson by 76.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 7.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 4.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 86.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,233 shares of company stock worth $6,997,678. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McKesson Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.00.

NYSE MCK opened at $375.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $379.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.90. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $237.61 and a 12-month high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

