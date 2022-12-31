Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,859,000 after purchasing an additional 451,972 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLTR. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $141.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.27. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.62 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

