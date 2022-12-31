Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $681,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 310.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 1.4% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,227,237,000 after buying an additional 270,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

Newmont Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.38.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,150.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,382. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.