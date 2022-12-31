Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 87,542 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,542 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 1.01% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $161,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $557,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000.

NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $19.74 on Friday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $20.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77.

