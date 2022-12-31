Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,403,000 after acquiring an additional 48,758 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6,798.2% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,676,000 after acquiring an additional 214,348 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 95,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,622,000 after acquiring an additional 24,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 69,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter.

XLG opened at $275.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.33. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $260.46 and a one year high of $374.77.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

