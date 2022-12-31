Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 270,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,973,000. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 166,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 222,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:QGRO opened at $57.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.15. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $52.88 and a 12-month high of $77.49.

