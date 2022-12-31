Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,778 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,764,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,163,000 after acquiring an additional 841,692 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 69.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,150,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,597,000 after acquiring an additional 36,802,885 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,773,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,329 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,810,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,162,000 after acquiring an additional 274,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366,939 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GOVT opened at $22.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26.

