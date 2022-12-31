Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,137 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,705,378,000 after buying an additional 1,209,292 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,821,000 after buying an additional 550,853 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,454,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,822,000 after buying an additional 46,601 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,118,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,709,000 after buying an additional 82,719 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ED opened at $95.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

