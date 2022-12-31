Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 380,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,702,000 after buying an additional 30,646 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 376,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,320,000 after acquiring an additional 51,420 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 190,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after acquiring an additional 33,048 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 41,391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWJ opened at $108.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.35. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.76 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75.

