Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after acquiring an additional 24,843 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.1 %

KMB stock opened at $135.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.52 and its 200 day moving average is $128.66. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.