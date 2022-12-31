Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,967 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 162,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 62,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE opened at $83.60 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $166.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.10.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

