First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,679 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,756,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,761,000 after purchasing an additional 554,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,999,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,995,000 after purchasing an additional 836,104 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,695,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,091,000 after purchasing an additional 775,129 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after acquiring an additional 868,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,178,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,065,000 after acquiring an additional 17,233 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $43.92 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.17.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.376 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.