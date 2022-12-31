Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 12,209 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.82.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $25.16.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 44,574 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $188,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,980,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,317,120.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 3,672,534 shares of company stock worth $15,618,362 in the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

