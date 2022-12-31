Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,850 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,185,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,226,000 after buying an additional 406,267 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,879,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,791,000 after acquiring an additional 265,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,691,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,865,000 after acquiring an additional 61,408 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $32.23 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 66.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEG. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.



