Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,048 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $173,214,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,130,000 after purchasing an additional 674,166 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $83,786,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,607,000 after purchasing an additional 543,500 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $140.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.01. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.