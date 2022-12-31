Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,265 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $271,661,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1,273.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,409 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $194,138,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 250.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,262,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,555 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,228,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,099,000 after purchasing an additional 807,107 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.75. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $107.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

