Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 43,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIW stock opened at $79.36 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $67.47 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.49 and a 200-day moving average of $77.73.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

