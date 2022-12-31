Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 10,956 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,063,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,092,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888,682 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,351,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $297,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,725 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,983,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,444 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in TELUS by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 6,618,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $173,049,000 after buying an additional 1,675,600 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,592,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $302,731,000 after buying an additional 1,595,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TELUS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.94.

TELUS Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 92.11%.

TELUS Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

