Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 7,297 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,021,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after buying an additional 31,259 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 864,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,033,000 after buying an additional 228,336 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 82.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 250,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after buying an additional 113,377 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after buying an additional 23,051 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,508,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

FTLS stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average is $49.05. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $52.51.

