Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 26,855 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,855 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 157,887 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 154.4% in the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 216.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,234 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $49.49 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.46.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.