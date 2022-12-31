Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 302,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after buying an additional 30,796 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $583,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 55,738 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $32.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.07.

