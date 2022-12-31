Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UVV. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Universal by 8.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,620,000 after acquiring an additional 114,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Universal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,957,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,820,000 after purchasing an additional 35,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Universal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,829,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,328,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Universal by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,696,000 after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Universal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

UVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:UVV opened at $52.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $64.13. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.86.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $650.98 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Universal’s payout ratio is 88.27%.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Johnson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,728.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

