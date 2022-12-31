Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Lifted by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 319,294 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,810 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,736,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,899,000 after acquiring an additional 234,446 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,438,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,531,000 after purchasing an additional 709,560 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.33.

