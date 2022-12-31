iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97,855 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,973,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 66,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 20,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $99.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.24. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $149.03.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.261 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

