Fundamentun LLC Reduces Position in Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Fundamentun LLC cut its holdings in shares of Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,882 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Grey were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BGRY. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Grey by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Berkshire Grey by 32.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 80,864 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Berkshire Grey by 3,493.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Berkshire Grey by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,378 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Grey Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BGRY opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. Berkshire Grey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $5.97.

Berkshire Grey ( NASDAQ:BGRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Berkshire Grey had a negative return on equity of 108.29% and a negative net margin of 152.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 million. Analysts expect that Berkshire Grey, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Berkshire Grey to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

