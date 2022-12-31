Fundamentun LLC Trims Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fundamentun LLC lessened its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 11,277 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average of $34.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CFO James C. Leonard purchased 3,893 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.03.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

