Fundamentun LLC Acquires New Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.3 %

ADM stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $65.64 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.45.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

