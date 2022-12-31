Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.5% during the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 31,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.84.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

Stryker Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $244.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 46.66%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.