PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.10 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.88 and a 12 month high of $49.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.05.

