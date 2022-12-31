Granite Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,376 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $7,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Insulet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its stake in Insulet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 196,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000.

In other Insulet news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total transaction of $4,220,185.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,640.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Insulet news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total transaction of $4,220,185.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,640.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,858 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,109. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PODD stock opened at $294.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.98. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.91 and its 200 day moving average is $258.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,226.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.28. Insulet had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.84 million. Research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.15.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

