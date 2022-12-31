Fundamentun LLC Lowers Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fundamentun LLC lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.5 %

DHR stock opened at $265.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $193.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.80. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.23.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.15.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

