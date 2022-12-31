Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 264 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 571.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 293.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 88.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

ES stock opened at $83.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.48. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.74 and its 200 day moving average is $83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.36.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

