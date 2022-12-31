Fundamentun LLC Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fundamentun LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Caterpillar stock opened at $239.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.75 and its 200-day moving average is $199.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $245.05. The company has a market cap of $124.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

