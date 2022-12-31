Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.42 Million Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQQQ. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at $103,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $54.01 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $69.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.60.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

